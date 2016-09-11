Ploughing up funds for agricultural charities

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A 24-hour marathon plough is expected to reap thousands of pounds for two charities.

Organised by Steve Smith, the event was raising money for RABI (the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) and the Gamekeepers Welfare Trust (GWT), causes which mean a lot to him and his brother.

“RABI supported my brother and I when we were in great need,” said Steve. “When I became ill and could no longer work, they were there. I like to do my bit to give something back to this worthy cause.”

The epic event saw 142 acres of land being ploughed.

Steve, along with Ivan Kiera and Glen Chambers, planned to plough 198 acres of land, but weather conditions meant it wasn’t to be.

“It was good going, but the rain played us up a bit,” said Steve, who is grateful for all the support received.

“I would like to thank all our sponsors, including Louth Tractors and Case UK for the equipment, and Rainthorpe Farms for the land, also Equip, Witham Oil, Beltec Rasen, Dave Grant Engineering, MI Game and Boccasion.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/lincs 2016ploughathon.