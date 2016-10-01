Picture Gallery: Wolds Arts Festival

The first day of the Wolds Arts Festival brought the crowds out in Market Rasen.

More than two hours of entertainment delighted all ages, ending with a fantasia of fire.

Fantasia of fire rounded off the entertainment EMN-160110-211443001

Day two is at Caistor tomorrow (Sunday, October 2) from 5pm to 7.30pm.

