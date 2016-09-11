Picture Gallery: A wonderful week ‘riding the waves’ in Rasen was enjoyed at the Surf’s Up Holiday Club run by the New Life Church.

Market Rasen Primary School field was transformed into an Ocean Zone for games and a beachside area for the 10 teams of 7-11 year olds looked after by adult and teenage volunteers.

An indoor Kool Krafts area was part of each day’s activities too.

The teams worked together creatively and competitively and had a whale of a time as they looked at a different biblical theme each day.

The teams also looked forward to the appearance of Silly Sally, or the antics of her naughty sister Suzie, who along with Lily and Larry Lifeguard arrived with the results for the day.

“We had brilliant fun in glorious weather and the children were fantastic,” said Rhona Sheppard, Youth Development Worker for New Life Church.

“We are extremely grateful to the Primary School for allowing us to use their premises and to members of the community who came along to present the winners rosettes.

“Particular thanks go to Andrew Smith, Site Manager Bob Davison and the school office staff at all local primary schools in the area for helping handle bookings.

“In addition, thanks go to Market Rasen Co-op for support with refreshments, to Beltec for banner fabric, to Margaret Lakin-Whitworth (Air Ambulance and Town Councillor) and Dianne Tuckett of the Rasen Mail for being a guest presenter of prizes.

Photographs from the event are currently on display at The Hub Community Resource Centre in Union Street.

The after school groups run by Market Rasen New Life Church start again from September 14.

On Wednesdays, for 7-11s, X-Stream Team at the Salvation Army Building, 3.30pm-5pm; Fridays, On Track, for 11-14s, at the Festival Hall Committee Room, 4pm-5.15pm.

The church also runs a group for older (14-18) teenagers on Thursday evenings.

More information from Rhona Sheppard on 07813 691733 or via the Church Office 01673 849941.

New Life Church meets on Sundays, 10.30am-12 noon, in the Festival Hall, with Centre Point providing for under 14s.

