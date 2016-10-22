On the catwalk at Middle Rasen

Six women took to the catwalk at Middle Rasen Village Hall for a charity fashion show and sale, with clothing supplied by Nottingham-based SOS Fashions.

The event was very well attended, with a record number of tickets sold, and raised £300 in support of LIVES, the Nomad Trust and local groups.

Organised by Middle Rasen charity gala committee, members thanked the models for their talents and to everyone who went along to the event.

A spring fashion show has already been booked for Saturday, May 6.