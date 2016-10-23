Olympic medallist to help pony club celebrate at Caistor

A Pony Club showcase to celebrating 100 years of the horse will be held at Caistor Equestrian Centre on Friday, October 28.

Club members will travel back in time to show how the horse was a century ago and how it has evolved to suit our needs today.

Joining them to help in the Celebration of the Horse will be international event rider and 2012 Olympics silver medallist Nicola Wilson.

The event starts at 4pm and after the opening pageant, five information pods will open.

They will provide information and activities of how the horse has evolved over the years.

“This is an amazing opportunity to meet, learn and spend time with such a professional athlete,” said the centre’s events manager Sally Hoyle

“The showcase is a celebration of our Pony Club and its members, with members involved within the whole event, helping with demonstrations and delivery of information within the pods.”

For more information contact the centre on 07931 766207