New trophy event for bowls club

Market Rasen Bowls Club is looking for more people to take part in their open competitions.

The next event takes place in September and will be a pairs competition.

Players on this occasion will be competing for the Margaret Harvey Memorial Trophy.

This is a new competition for the club in memory of the wife of the town’s deputy mayor Martin Harvey, who died earlier this year.

“We welcome all players - pro or am - to sign up for the competition,” said club member Bill Pickering.

“It will be a good event and there are cash prizes to be won too, so we hope lots of players will take part.”

The competition will take place at the Jameson Bridge Street green on Sunday, September 11.

Play will start at the usual time of 10am.

For more information and to sign up for the competition speak to any club member, or call 01673 849762.