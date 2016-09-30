New style church at café in Brigg

Working under the umbrella of Churches together in Brigg, a new form of church has opened up at Costa Coffee in the town’s Wrawby Street.

The church met for the first time last week and will continue to meet every fortnight from 9.30 to 10.30 am.

Mark Costa, founder of the coffee shop chain, is a committed Christian and encourages and trains his staff to welcome any Christian presence in his shops.

The format of the meetings is different from the worship people may been used to in church.

It will take the form of discussions and talks on all sorts of topics, but with a Christian theme.

Members of Churches Together in Brigg were busy handing out leaflets on market day and hope to regularly give out information on not only the Café Church, but other services, meetings and activities being held in the three churches in the town.

“Look out for us under our new Churches Together in Brigg banner in the bandstand,” said Mary Knaggs from Brigg Methodist Church.

“The next Costa Coffee Café Church will be on Tuesday October 4, at 9.30am, and we would love to see you there.”