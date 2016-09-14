New Rasen theatre will see operations stay in town

A range of operations can now be done in Market Rasen after an ‘ambitious’ project to upgrade the surgical facilities at the town’s medical centre.

The new surgical suite - masterminded and named after staff member Les Viner - has been set up to provide a wide range of surgical operations in the community, which were previously only available at hospital.

Surgical services are now run at least one to two times a week, with operations including removal of skin cysts, lymphomas, vasectomies, hernia repairs, upper limb orthopaedic procedures and many more.

A spokesman for Market Rasen Surgery said: “Such an ambitious project would not have successfully occurred if it had not been masterminded by Mr Les Viner and in recognition of his vital contribution to the scheme the patients of Market Rasen Surgery thought it fitting to name the suite after him.”

Operations will now be performed by Dr Rob Weeks, surgical lead at the surgery, consultant urologist and general surgeon Mr Alan Eaton and consultant orthopaedic surgeon Mr Vel Sakthivel.

At a presentation to mark the official opening of the surgical suite, Dr Weeks thanked Les Viner for his ‘invaluable help’ and highlighted that such a project would not have been possible without his enthusiasm and skill set.

Dr Weeks said: “If there were three to four Les Viners running the NHS I am sure the NHS would not be in the precarious position it is in today.”

Les worked a long distinguished career in RAMC [Royal Army Medical Corps] where his expertise was put to great use developing several medical support structures, with particular emphasis on surgical administration.

Following his retirement from HM Forces Les joined the NHS and undertook responsibility for the enhanced surgical service within the region and he became practice manager at Parkside Surgery in Boston.

Whilst there he became a founding member of Lincolnshire wide Primary Care Surgical Scheme, championing community surgery outside the hospital based system.

The Market Rasen Surgery spokesman added: “Fortunately for Market Rasen Surgery, Les turned his attention to upgrading previous surgical facilities into the new suite, which includes theatre and pre and post op rooms.

“Whilst Les has unfortunately decided to take a well-earned retirement, the hope is that Market Rasen Surgery can call on his unrivalled expertise to enhance the surgery’s capability.

“We wish Les all the best in his retirement.”

The new facilities will benefit the community of Market Rasen and surrounding areas, as well as patients in areas including Caistor, Welton, Louth and Mablethorpe.

A full list of operations now being performed is available on the Market Rasen Surgery website.

Go to marketrasensurgery.co.uk.