New defibrillator for Rothwell

From left, Chairman of Rothwell Parish Council Rob Biglands, Parish Councillor Chris Miller and Parish Councillor Geoff Pearce outside the village hall. (Lin) EMN-160210-141111001

Rothwell is the latest village to fund its own public defibrillator.

