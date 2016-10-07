Mum’s safety fears at needle discoveries in Wickenby garden

A furious mum of three young children who found used needles in the back garden of her rented home has prompted a housing association to review its procedures.

Jenna Poole, who has recently moved into an Acis housing association property in Wickenby, says she has ‘serious health and safety concerns’ after finding several used needles in her garden - after is was supposedly cleaned by workers.

Miss Poole said: “I was assured by Acis the housing association that the house would be in a safe condition for my three young children and myself, however after only a month of living at the property I have found several needles within the back garden.

“I have serious health and safety concerns about what is left uncovered within my garden to the point I can not allow my children to enjoy the freedom of playing outside for fear they will come to harm and at worse find a used needle.

“My three-year-old is into everything.

“The latest thing I’ve found is a lid of a needle

“I believe there is more and worried [needles have been] buried.”

Miss Poole said she repeatedly raised her concerns with her housing manager who then sent out two workers.

Miss Poole claims the workers spent only 20 minutes at her home.

She then complained again and Acis sent out the same two workers - but this time they had rakes.

However, Miss Poole was still not satisfied as the workers once again left after just 20 minutes, she claims.

Miss Poole said: “After this performance I again rang to complain as I myself found another needle and tin lids, also shards of broken mirror whilst I was mowing the grass.”

Acis housing association says it is now reviewing its ‘processes’ and has issued an apology to Miss Poole.

An Acis spokesman said: “Whenever we let a property, we undertake work to make sure it is safe and secure.

“However on this occasion, it is clear the work may not have been up to our high standards.

“We wholeheartedly apologise to Miss Poole and have been working with her and our external contractor to resolve the issue by undertaking the necessary work to ensure the garden is safe.

“We have also reviewed our processes to ensure something like this does not happen again.”

Acis was established in 1999 in order to take over the ownership and management of West Lindsey District Council’s rented housing stock.

The housing association is a not-for-profit organisation and registered charity.

Acis states: “We are committed to putting people first and aim to provide a level of service that not only meets expectations but enhances the lives of our customers by making a positive difference.”