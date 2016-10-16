Missing mum from Louth area is found

Katie Jenkins.

A missing woman from the Louth area has now been found. This followed a police appeal that was issued on Sunday (October 16).

Katie Jenkins,38, has been found today (Monday, October 17) safe and well.

Thank you to everyone who assisted the police or shared the appeal to try and find her.

