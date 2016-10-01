Middle Rasen fire caused by cooking left unattended

The Market Rasen Fire & Rescue team attended the scene of a fire in Middle Rasen last night (Friday) which has been caused by cooking left unattended.

The fire crew responded to the report of an alarm sounding in North Street shortly before 7.30pm.

There had been a small fire, which was out on arrival.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue would like to remind residents to follow their kitchen safety advice, which can be found online at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/kitchen-safety/119929.article