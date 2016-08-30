MCE British Superbike contenders visit RAF Coningsby

Riders from the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship visited Coningsby on Friday August 26, ahead of round eight of the competition at Cadwell Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.

During the visit contenders for this year’s title met personnel from the RAF Typhoon Display team and toured the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (RAFBBMF).

RAF Reserves BMW’s Alastair Seeley and team-mate Jake Dixon were joined by Leon Haslam from JG Speedfit Kawasaki, Honda Racing’s Jason O’Halloran and Dan Linfoot, plus Tyco BMW’s Michael Laverty, Buildbase BMW’s Richard Cooper and Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha’s James Rispoli for a tour of the base.

The riders had the opportunity to get closer to the Typhoon, the world-class multi-role combat aircraft as Flight Lieutenant Mark Long, this year’s Typhoon Display Pilot, gave them an insight into high-speed and performance flying.

Flt Lt Mark Long said: “It has been great to meet the riders today, particularly the guys who are sponsored by the RAF, and we discussed my best times around Cadwell Park on a trackday!

“There is link between aviation and motorsport; there is a real synergy in what we all do, the challenge of flying a fighter jet effectively is probably similar to obtaining maximum performance from a bike, and that applies equally to the rider or pilot, the engineers, or the many other supporting personnel that contribute.”