Mayor speaks out over proposal for 325 new homes in Rasen

Market Rasen’s mayor is urging residents concerned about a plan for 325 new homes to ‘take a step back’ and look at the ‘caring’ builder’s previous ‘good’ developments in the town.

Langworth-based Chestnut Homes is looking to submit a planning application to West Lindsey District Council for a major development of 325 new homes off Caistor Road.

Chestnut Homes managing director David Newton EMN-160807-072316001

At a public consultation event in the summer residents raised concerns over the scale of the project, the volume of traffic emerging on to Caistor Road, flooding and the effect the new homes would have on the town’s infrastructure.

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews - who attended the consultation at two separate points during the event - said: “With any new proposal there is always going to be an initial amount of scepticism.

“One must remember that at this stage the plans are only an outline proposal.

“Comments heard [at the consultation] included: ‘too large’, ‘too much traffic emerging on to Caistor Road’, ‘what about flooding?’ and ‘effect on the town’s infrastructure?’.

“But, I think we must take a step back and look at the very good work done by Chestnut Homes at the recent development off Willingham Road.

“I think that this shows Chestnut Homes to be a responsible, caring builder with respect for the area.”

Chestnut Homes last year applied to WLDC to request a ‘screening opinion’ as to whether it needed to undertake an environmental impact assessment as part of a future planning application for the 28-acre site, which would be known as ‘Chantrey Park’.

The council said this was not necessary - but that the homes would have a ‘significant’ impact on Market Rasen.

Chestnut Homes managing director David Newton said: “We are looking to submit a planning application for this strategic site on the edge of Market Rasen, and we invited people to come and find out more about our proposals at the public exhibition.”

In a letter to Chestnut Homes, WLDC said: “This proposal is a substantial development which will impact on Market Rasen in a significant manner, particularly in the immediate environment of the development.

The company, which has completed several projects in Market Rasen, said this development would ‘deliver much needed housing in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable manner’.