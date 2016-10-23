Market Rasen firefighters called to crash at Glentham

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Market Rasen and Gainsborough today (Sunday) used hydraulic rescue gear to free a passenger hurt in a road crash at Glentham.

Crews gave first aid to the passenger and driver of the car until ambulance paramedics arrived on the scene to take over.

No details of injuries have been released at this stage.

The accident happened shortly before 1.40pm in High Street and involved a single vehicle.

Fire crews remained on the scene to make the vehicle safe.