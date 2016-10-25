Louth teenager has been missing since Sunday

Louth teenager Chloe Helliwell (15) has gone missing from her home in Louth.

Chloe was last seen by her family on Sunday October 23.

Lincolnshire Police believe Chloe will be wearing jeans and a green jumper with white trainers, but could have changed her clothes.

She is described as white, slim with very long brown hair, she has pink braces on her teeth.

A police spokesperson said: “We appeal for Chloe to get in touch with us or her family or anyone that knows where Chloe is.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, or alternatively the charity Missing People on 116 000.”