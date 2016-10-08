Lincolnshire wellbeing service looks to the future

Lincolnshire residents are being asked for their views about a successful service that helps people stay independent at home.

The County Council is continuously looking to improve the Wellbeing Service, which supported over 5,000 people last year alone in Lincolnshire.

If you have a view on the service you can complete a survey about any improvements you’d like to see made- you don’t have to have used the service before to take part.

Fill in the survey at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/wellbeingservice

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Adult Care and Health at the county council, said: “The Wellbeing Service was a new service when it was set up but has had real success in keeping people out of hospital and helping with a range of issues that could affect health and wellbeing.

“We are currently looking at how we can make the service even better going forward. We know it’s a valued service, and we’d like to know residents’ views about what’s most important to them.”

The Wellbeing Service offers short-term support to adults to help them live independently, as well as aids and adaptations for people’s homes and a monitoring and response service. The vast majority of the support is free to the user.