Lincolnshire Poppy Appeal Launch

The Poppy Appeal for 2016 was officially opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging. EMN-161024-092158001

The launch ceremony for the Lincolnshire Royal British Legion 2016 Poppy Appeal took place on Saturday in the Lancaster hangar at the Aviation Heritage Centre, East Kirkby.

Legion Branch representatives from across the county gathered for the ceremony inside the Lancaster Hangar.

The scene inside the Lancaster hangar at the start of the Poppy Appeal launch ceremony. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging. EMN-161024-092143001

The appeal was officially opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, with music and bugle calls for the ceremony provided by Mareham le Fen Victory Silver Band.

Music and bugle calls for the ceremony were provided by Mareham le Fen Victory Silver Band. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging. EMN-161024-092210001

