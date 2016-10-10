Lincolnshire Police supports ‘Hate Crime Awareness Week’

The national Hate Crime Awareness Week (October 8-15) is being supported by Lincolnshire Police.

Hate Crime is any incident which may or may not be a crime that anyone perceives to be motivated by hostility or prejudice towards any aspect of a person’s identity. This covers race, identified gender, disability, ethnicity or sexuality.

The awareness week aims to raise the reporting of hate crime, and to spread the word that if you or someone you know has been affected by a crime or incident and you think it is because of a personal characteristic then you can report it to the police, or to Stop Hate UK, no matter how trivial you think it is.

Detective Inspector Dan Whyment, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “I understand how terrible being targeted because of who you are can be and how deeply personal it is, for that reason, I want people to know that when they report incidents to us, we will do all we can to support you.

“I want people to have confidence in contacting us or Stop Hate UK and know that you will be treated with respect and take all reports seriously.

“During the week we will be working with communities and partners to improve understanding of Hate Crime in Lincolnshire. We want to reduce the risk of people being targeted by Hate Crime through education and improving everyone’s knowledge of how crime can manifest itself.”

• More information can be found at www.stophateuk.org or www.lincs.police.uk/get-help-advice/hate-crime.