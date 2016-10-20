Lincolnshire Court Registers

Latest news from Lincolnshire Magistrates Courts

Jordan Butterfield, 24, of Western Avenue, Brigg, has been sentenced for an offence under the Theft Act, Scunthorpe Magistrates’ Court heard on September 28.

The court was told how Butterfield pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicle taking involving vehicle damage under £5,000.

The incident involved a red Ford Focus and happened in Scunthorpe on August 14.

Butterfield has been given a community order and must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

He has been banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months from September 15, 2016.

And Butterfield has been ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and an £85 victim surcharge.

Jean Sanchez

Jean Sanchez, 32, of Millers Quay, Scawby Brook, has been charged with one offence under the Theft Act and one count under the Sexual Offences Act, Scunthorpe Magistrates’ Court heard on September 29.

The court was told how Mr Sanchez is accused of stealing £30 in cash during a burglary at a property in Brigg, between May 19 and 22.

And he is accused of knowingly/recklessly trespassing at a property in Brigg, between May 19 and 22, with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Mr Sanchez has not yet entered a plea for either charge.

Magistrates have sent the case to Grimsby Crown Court where Mr Sanchez is due to appear on October 28.

He has been given conditional bail until this date.

The case has been adjourned.

Joe Tuck

Joe Tuck, 33, of Silver Street, Barnetby le Wold, has been sentenced for two offences under the Criminal Justice Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on September 29.

The court was told how Tuck pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him in Alford Road, Mablethorpe.

The incident happened on May 14.

Tuck has been fined £220 and ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £30 victim surcharge.

The court heard how Tuck also pleaded guilty to having drunk and disorderly behaviour in Alford Road, Mablethorpe on May 14.

He was given no separate penalty for this charge, the court was told.

William Grant

William Grant, 25, of Lissington Road, Wickenby, has been sentenced for an offence under the Road Traffic Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on September 29.

The court was told how Grant pleaded guilty to driving a red Vauxhall Corsa when he was over the legal alcohol limit.

A test showed Grant had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the court heard.

The incident happened in Newmarket, Louth on September 11.

Grant has been banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

He has been ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £30 victim surcharge.

Jack Day

Jack Day, 22, of Mallard Drive, Caistor, is to stand trial accused of two offences under the Prevention of Crime Act, Grimsby Magistrates’ Court heard on September 30.

The court was told how Mr Day has pleaded not guilty to having an offensive weapon, namely a Knuckleduster, in a public place in Fraser Street, Grimsby on September 10.

He also denies having an offensive weapon, namely a hand axe with folding knife, in a public place in Fraser Street, Grimsby on September 10.

Mr Day is due back before magistrates in Grimsby on November 10.

He has been given bail with a curfew, the court was told.

The case has been adjourned.

Patrick Hickey

Patrick Hickey, 43, of Queenswood Road, Bottesford, Scunthorpe - previously of Garden Street, Brigg - is to stand trial accused of an offence under the Fraud Act and an offence under the Theft Act, Scunthorpe Magistrates’ Court heard on October 4.

The court was told how Mr Hickey has pleaded not guilty to dishonestly making a false representation intending to make a gain of £60.26 for himself, in Scunthorpe on February 24.

Mr Hickey has also pleaded not guilty to stealing two iphone charges, a blind from a motorhome and a CD, instruction manual, to an unknown value, from a man in Scunthorpe on August 19, the court heard .

The court was tols Mr Hickey has been given unconditional bail.

The case has been adjourned.

Lee Fernandez

Lee Fernandez, 48, of Trent View, Burringham, has been charged with an offence under the Theft Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on October 4.

The court was told how Mr Fernandez has pleaded not guilty to stealing an Argos gift card, to the value of £30, from a woman in Hemswell Cliff, on February 28.

Mr Fernandez has been given unconditional bail, the court heard.

The case has been adjourned.