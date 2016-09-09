Lincolnshire court registers

Latest news from Lincolnshire’s magistrates courts

Russell Hemsworth, 34, of Burnetts Yard, Caistor, is to stand trial next month accused of one charge under the Criminal Damage Act and one charge under the Criminal Justice Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on August 4.

The court was told how Mr Hemsworth is accused of threatening a woman that the windows at her property would be damaged, in Middle Rasen on June 30.

He is also accused of assaulting the woman by beating her in Market Rasen on June 30.

Mr Hemsworth has entered not guilty pleas to to counts.

He is due to stand trial at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 13.

Mr Hemsworth has been given conditional bail until this date.

The case has been adjourned.

Tadas Pilitauskas

Tadas Pilitauskas, 28, of Brigg Road, Hibaldstow, has been sentenced for an offence under the Road Traffic Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on August 4.

The court was told how Pilitauskas failed to give information to police relating to the identification of the driver of a Peugeot vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The case was proved under the single justice procedure, the court heard.

Pilitauskas had not entered a plea.

He has been fined £660 and had his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Pilitauskas must also pay £85 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

The court was told how Pilitauskas had also been charged with driving a Peugeot vehicle at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour on the A15 southbound at Snitterby on January 20.

This offence has now been withdrawn, the court was told.

Pilitauskas had not entered a plea for this charge, the court heard.

Shaun Bennett

Shaun Bennett, 47, of Coronation Road, Market Rasen, has had a charge against him dismissed, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on August 5.

The court was told how Mr Bennett had been accused of failing, when asked by police, to give information relating to the identification of the driver of an Audi vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Mr Bennett pleaded not guilty to the charge, the court heard.

And the charge has now been dismissed by the court because no evidence was offered.

Andrew Mayers

Andrew Mayers, 68, of Coach House, Brigg, has admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order, Grimsby Magistrates’ Court heard on August 8.

The court was told how Mayers had flowers and a hand written card delivered to the victim’s address.

And later on the same day Mayers rang the victim and she answered the phone having not looked at the number displayed, the court was told.

The court heard how Mayers then went on to request certain items from the victim’s home and then told the victim not to call the police.

The breach of the order happened on August 3, the court was told.

Mayers has been fined £50.

And he has been ordered to pay £65 costs, the court heard.

Michaela Major

Michaela Major, 35, of Coronation Road, Market Rasen, has had a charge against her dismissed, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on August 8.

The court was told how Miss Major had been accused of assaulting a man by beating him in Mill Road, Market Rasen, on November 17, last year.

Miss Major pleaded not guilty to the charge, the court heard.

And the charge has now been dismissed by the court because no evidence was offered.

String of charges

A 14-year-old boy from the Caistor area has appeared in court charged with a string of offences.

The boy appeared at Scunthorpe Magistrates’ Court on August 11 charged with assault by beating in Scunthorpe on April 14, assault by beating in Scunthorpe on July 15 and an assault in Scunthorpe on July 27.

The court was told how he is also accused of causing criminal damage to a BMX bicycle wheel to the value of £61.49, in Scunthorpe on July 16.

The case has been adjourned and the boy has been given conditional bail, the court was told.

Joanne Taylor

Joanne Taylor, 47, of Carnation Road, Market Rasen, has been sentenced for an offence under the Environmental Protection Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on August 17.

The court was told how Taylor threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely smoking litter and left it in the High Street area of Lincoln.

The offence happened on February 22.

The case was proved by magistrates in Taylor’s absence from court on August 17.

Taylor had not entered a plea.

She has been fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £150 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £22.