Life-saving equipment in memory of Brigg teacher

A popular teacher at a Brigg School has been remembered through providing the town with a piece of life-saving equipment.

Adrian Gibbons attended the Sir John Nelthorpe School as a pupil in the 1960s, then taught there through four decades, until his death in 2014.

Money was raised in his memory to purchase a defibrillator, which has been placed on the Youth Centre building opposite the school.

The defibrillator was unveiled by Adrian’s wife Jane.

The ceremony was also attended by friends of Mr Gibbons, Head Teacher at Sir John Nelthorpe School Robert Biglands, members of staff and pupils.

An engraved plaque has been sited above the defibrillator.

The equipment, provided by the Brigg LIVES group means the town now has four defibrillators.

The others are located outside the Angel in Market Place, outside the Leisure Centre in Scawby Road and on the outside wall of Brian’s DIY shop at the top of Wrawby Street.