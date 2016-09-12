Life-saving equipment for town centre

Market Rasen Town Council has voted unanimously to sponsor two defibrilator units for the town.

The decision was taken at last Wednesday’s (September 7) full council meeting after a comprehensive briefing by senior LIVES responder Steve King.

One of the defilbrilators will be located at the Festival Hall.

The second defibrilator site is still to be confirmed, however the council says it will probably on the High Street.

Market Rasen Mayor Coun John Matthews said the new equipment will benefit the entire community and save lives.

He said: “This is something we have been considering for a while and listening to the statistics given it can only benefit the whole community and help save lives.”

If members of the public have a suggestion for the location of the second defibrilator, they should contact the town clerk, Faye Lambkin-Smith on 01673 842479.