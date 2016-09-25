Kelsey School unveils lifesaving kit

Lions (left) Bob Oxley, Eric Pickering, Terry Box and Stuart Roach, with Kelsey head teacher Magnus Smedley and the new defibrillator . (Lin) EMN-160914-141112001

Lions (left) Bob Oxley, Eric Pickering, Terry Box and Stuart Roach, with Kelsey head teacher Magnus Smedley and the new defibrillator . (Lin) EMN-160914-141112001

0
Have your say

Kelsey Primary School has installed a piece of life-saving equipment for the whole community to use.

Caistor and District Lions Club and councillor Lewis Strange made donations towards the purchase of a defibrillator.

“We fundraised for the rest of the money,” said headteacher Magnus Smedley. “We are grateful to Paul Wiseman, who installed it for free.”

Back to the top of the page