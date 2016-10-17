Keelby affordable housing scheme welcomed by councillors

The first affordable housing scheme at Keelby for 50 years is under construction, much to the delight of the local authority.

The scheme of 18 homes for affordable rent and shared ownership in Riby Road is scheduled to be completed by spring 2017.

Developed by Geda Construction, on completion the properties will be owned and managed by the Waterloo Housing Group.

“Six years ago, the parish council identified a need for affordable housing by means of a Parish Housing Needs Survey, so you can imagine how excited I am to see the development go ahead,” said West Lindsey District Councillor Owen Bierley.

“We know only too well the considerable need for affordable homes to be provided in rural communities, and so are happy to be playing our part in addressing this need.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Geda Construction, Waterloo Housing and the Housing Communities Agency for making this much-needed development in the village possible.”

Waterloo Housing Group has received £475,000 in grant funding from the Housing and Communities Agency Affordable Housing Programme 2015 -18 to support the delivery of these homes.

The scheme will provide accommodation for single people, couples, families and over 55s.

“With support from our partners at West Lindsey District Council and the Homes and Communities Agency, we are delighted to be working with Geda Construction to build these new homes,” said

Marion Duffy, Waterloo Housing Group Director of Neighbourhoods and Operations.

Registration for the properties will be through Lincs Homefinder Choice Based Lettings scheme at West Lindsey District Council.

Priority for allocating the properties will be given to persons who have a local connection to the village.

Applicants who have moved away from the village but want to move back will be considered.

Households who are not currently registered can contact the Home Choices Team at West Lindsey District Council on 01427 676676 or online at www.lincshomefinder.co.uk

For shared ownership properties call Waterloo Housing on 0121 7887538.