Horsebox trailer and vehicle radio stolen in Rasen area

Police are looking for a horsebox trailer that was stolen in Osgodby this week.

A green IFOR Williams HB505 horsebox trailer was taken from Mill Lane, near the A1103 Top Road, between 7pm on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 78 of October 12.

In North Kelsey, a radio was stolen from a vehicle which was broken into on Station Road at about 3am on Tuesday

If calling police, quote incident number 274 of October 11.

Finally, police in Caistor are hosting a drop-in surgery at the Co-op Foodstore in High Street, Caistor today (Thursday) between 11am and noon.