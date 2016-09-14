Holton le Clay’s Hollie Arnold gets gold after javelin world-record in Rio

Javelin star Hollie Arnold, who was brought up in Holton le Clay and attended school in Louth, has wowed the world after breaking the world record in her category at the Paralympic Games in Brazil yesterday (Tuesday).

The former Cordeaux Academy student, who was born without a right forearm, performed six excellent throws in the F46 Javelin category - breaking the world record twice in the process.

Hollie, 22, who now lives in South Wales to be nearer to her coach, initially broke the world record with a 41.68m throw - before smashing that record with an incredible 43.01m throw on her final attempt.

An emotional Hollie burst into tears after securing the gold medal, and has thanked her coach, family, friends and fans for their ongoing support.