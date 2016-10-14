Help with family tree over coffee

Rasen Hub Family History Group is holding a coffee morning this Saturday, from 10am to 2pm.

Go along and have a chat with Caroline, who will demonstrate how to explore your family history through a series of displays.

No need to book, just turn up to find out more about discovering the past.

