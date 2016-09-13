Help for businesses with recycling

West Lindsey District Council is offering a free waste audit to local businesses to mark national Recycle Week which started on Monday (September 12).

Officers are available to visit businesses, assess their needs and offer advice on how they could save money by recycling more of what they throw away.

WLDC Prosperous Communities Committee chairman Coun Sheila Bibb said: “We pledge that our service will always be reliable, cost effective and provide the environmental benefits that customers demand.

“I’m proud to say that we are one of the only commercial waste operators in the area that can enable your business to become virtually zero landfill.

“All of your recyclable material is sent to specialist treatment facilities and made into new products.

“All other general and non-recyclable waste is sent to a Lincolnshire Energy from Waste plant (EfW) which powers local homes.”

For more details about arranging a visit call West Lindsey District Council on 01427 675124.