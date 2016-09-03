Grasby Twinners celebrate another successful year

Grasby Twinning Association celebrated another successful year at its annual meeting.

Over the last 12 months, the association has hosted a barbecue and sausage tasting evening, as well as a visit from its French twin St Remy.

The group also received a grant from West Lindsey District Council.

Harriet Gillman was re-elected as chairman and she thanked everyone for their hard work, help and support over.

Following the meeting, a barbecue was held in the garden of committee members Christine and Keith Liddle, complete with a game of boules, which was won by Claire West and Ady Bullass.

The next twinning event will be a murder mystery evening on November 12.

Ten players are needed for this and volunteers will be welcomed by Harriet, who hopes to allocate roles by mid-October.

Next year’s visit to St Remy will be held from May 26 to May 30, and new families, singles or couples are always welcome.

For more information on this or any aspect of twinning, call Harriet on 01652 628258 or Sue on 01652 628449