‘Good’ rating for activity day camp

A children’s activity day camp near Market Rasen has been given a ‘good’ rating after an inspection by Ofsted.

Rand Farm Park Activity Day Camps, in Rand, was rated ‘good’ in all areas - effectiveness of the leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment and personal development, behaviour and welfare of children.

The report stated: “Children behave very well. They value and respect one another and are polite to staff.

“Staff provide warm interactions and build good relationships with children.”

And it said staff are vigilant about children’s safety, with robust procedures to provide a secure environment.

The inspector was also impressed with the atmosphere at the day camp.

The report said: “Children are happy at the club and enjoy the interaction and activities with staff and their peers.

“Children of different ages play happily together and there is a positive and friendly atmosphere within the setting.

“Staff provide a wide range of resources that children can use to support their play.

“As a result, children are keen to join in and remain engaged in purposeful play.”

And Ofsted praised the staff and children for their awareness of the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle - youngsters have a variety of nutritious snacks and opportunities every day for physical exercise.

The Farm Park’s Activity Day Camp was inspected on August 23 and the report was released by Ofsted last week, on September 20.

The setting has places for 32 children, aged between four and 12.

It is only open during the school holidays.