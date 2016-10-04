Getting to the core of the matter at Wragby

Lincoln Organic Gardeners’ Organisation hosted an apple day in Wragby Town Hall on Sunday.

It gave visitors the chance to get unknown apples from garden trees identified by experts from the East of England Apples and Orchard Project.

English eating apples on display EMN-160410-075715001

People could take along their own fruit to be crushed and turned into juice, which proved to be very popular once again.

This was the sixth apple day organised by the organisation, which took the opportunity to sell members’ homegrown produce.

There was also gardening advice, homemade refreshments and children’s activities, as well as other stalls.

Slicing apples brought to the Apple Day at Wragby Town Hall in preparation for shredding are, from left, Duncan Hooker, Terry Bacon and Nikki Hooker. EMN-160410-075704001