Get in the pink for cancer charity at Rasen Hub

Wear it pink EMN-161020-100157001

Rasen Hub is holding a ‘Wear it Pink’ day this Friday, October 21, in support of the Breast Cancer Now charity.

Go along to the Union Street venue between 10am 3pm to enjoy a hot drink and cake in exchange for a donation.

Details: 01673 844556.

