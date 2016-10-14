Get entries in for music and drama festival

The dates for the 2017 North Lincolnshire Music and Drama Festival in Brigg have been set for March 27 to April 5.

The first week will be the music competitions, with drama following from Monday, April 3, and the concert finale on Saturday, April 7.

Most of the classes will be based in St John’s Church and entries are now required.

Music adjudicator for 2017 will be Caroline Clemlow, chamber musician and concert pianist.

Drama adjudicator will be Rebecca Vines, who has worked as a professional actress and is currently head of speech and drama at Dean Close School in Cheltenham.She is also principal of the Cheltenham School of Drama.

Free syllabuses are available from Grandad’s Shed or Wallheads Outfitters in Wrawby Street, and the entry forms need to be sent to Mary Knaggs at 17 York Road, Brigg, by Monday, November 28.

The society is also looking for vice presidents (£25) and members (£20). Both receive tickets to attend competition classes.