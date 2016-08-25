GCSE RESULTS: Picture gallery - Caistor Grammar School

Lillian Coultas, left, (11A*s and1A) with Emily Jackson (2A*S, 7As, 2Bs). Both are staying at the school to do ALevels. (Lin) EMN-160825-142735001

There were lots of smiles at Caistor Grammar School as students picked up their results.

Our photographer Linda Oxley was there.

.Mum Aline Bazoua and sister Cindy celebrating Christel's excellent results of 8A* and 5As. (Lin) EMN-160825-142556001

Freddie Marris (4A*s 6As 1b) with his mum. Freddie said: I am really chuffed with my results, epecially the German. I am staying at the school to study maths, further maths and physics. EMN-160825-142246001

.Jacob Belcher, James Robey and James Barker who are all staying at Caistor Grammar to do Alevels. (Lin) EMN-160825-140108001

.Zak Capp (4A*) celebrating with mum. (Lin) EMN-160825-140201001

Holly Mottram being congratulated by dad Richard on her 1A*, 8As and 2Bs. Holly said: I am very pleased with my results and am to stay at the school to study politics, English literature and history. (Lin) EMN-160825-142707001

