GCSE RESULTS: Harrow scholarship for De Aston student Rory

Top scoring GCSE student at De Aston School is Rory Miller and he has made history for the school by being the first student to gain a scholarship to Harrow School.

The 16-year-old achieved 12 A* grades and will now be following in the footsteps of Sir Winston Churchill and actor Benedict Cumberbatch, to name but a few, by taking up a place at the world-famous London school.

And his impressive grades have secured him an academic scholarship.

“Incredulous doesn’t really cover how I feel,” said Rory.

“Ever since I was about 12 I knew what I wanted to do, so I started researching where I would need to be to get the best opportunity and Harrow was one of those on the list.

“I was too late to do anything about it for year nine, but last summer out of the blue I decided to apply.

“The first round didn’t go too well, but the second round was better and then about a week later we got a call to say I had a place.

“I have always wanted to be a lawyer, a corporate or finance solicitor to be precise.

“I wanted to go to the best establishment, to get the best grades I could to get the best chance of doing what I wanted to do.

“Now, I can’t wait to get there.

“I knew I had to get 12 A*, anything below just wouldn’t do, so I knew I needed to work hard.

“If I hadn’t got in though, De Aston is a great School so I would have stayed here for A-levels.”

Naturally Rory’s parents are delighted with his achievement.

“We didn’t know anything about it until he asked if us if he could apply,” said Mum Kate.

“He has done it all off his own back - applied, wrote his CV and two rounds of testing.

“We are very proud of him.”

Deputy head Simon Porter praised Rory for his achievement.

“Rory is an incredibly intelligent young man,” he said.

“However, he is not aloof and carries the respect of the whole year group.

“Well done.”