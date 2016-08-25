GCSE RESULTS: Caistor Yarborough Academy to lodge an enquiry after ‘anomalies’ in maths results

Caistor Yarborough Academy is lodging an enquiry with the examination board following the release of GCSE results today.

Head teacher Jeremy Newnham said: “I am very pleased with our overall results and some individual student’s results are outstanding - for example A* and A across the board.

“However, there do seem to be some anomalies within the maths results and so we are currently lodging an enquiry with the examination board.”

As a whole though, the school staff and students are celebrating after what Mr Newnham has described as a ‘pleasing’ set of results.

Highlights include 69 percent A* - C grades in three separate sciences, 67 percent A* - C grades in English and 100 percent 1+ A* - G grades.

The Year 11 students have also made the progress that the government would expect in Progress 8, a new measure for this year that shows how well students in the year group have done since primary school. Headteacher

“Other students who have worked hard to overcome difficulties have been rewarded with a full range of GCSE successes,” added Mr Newnham.

“English and Science results are excellent and levels of progress continue to be well above the national average.

“Our curriculum continues to be broad and balanced and we encourage students to select creative arts subjects. “This year our Acting results were outstanding with 86 percent of students gaining a GCSE pass.

“At CYA we work as a team and every member of staff and all of our students have worked hard and successes must be celebrated.

“This is only the second year when all examinations have to be taken at the end of the two year course.

“Students sit over 20 examinations throughout May and June which is a huge pressure.

“Clearly, the most important thing for us as a school is to provide our students with a springboard to post-16 education, and that is exactly what we do.

“We always welcome visitors to our school and we have open events throughout September – see our website for details - and do come and visit and celebrate with us.”