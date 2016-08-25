GCSE RESULTS: Best ever GCSE results for The Vale Academy at Brigg

Students and staff have celebrated The Vale Academy’s best ever GCSE results.

Principal of the Brigg school Nicola Williams said 72 percent of students achieved five A* to Cs, including maths and English, up 9 percent on last year’s “excellent” results.

Vale Academy student Megan Porteous and her mum Vickie celebrate. Megan achieving six A*grades, four A and one C grade. EMN-160825-170125001

“We are absolutely delighted with this year’s GCSE results which are our best ever,” she said.

“83 percent of students achieved a grade C or above in English and 77 percent of students likewise in maths.”

Students Alex Nightingale, Harvey Stevenson and Jacob Burnett all had good cause to celebrate.

Alex achieved three A* and five As, Harvey achieved 11 A* and one A grade, while Jacob achieved four A grades.

“Without question all students have achieved highly, which is also reflected in our excellent progress measures,” added Mrs Williams

“This is testament to the hard work of students and staff and also the fantastic support we receive from parents, governors and our academy sponsor School Partnership Trust Academies.

“As Principal, I am exceptionally proud of both students and staff. Huge congratulations to all.”

Regional Director, Gail Young said: “I am delighted for students and staff.

“These outstanding results are testament to their hard work and the determined leadership of the Principal Nicola Williams.”