From Market Rasen to Mars for Rasen cinema project

Members of a mental health support group in Market Rasen has teamed up with staff at the town’s CLIP centre to walk to Mars – in Pennsylvania that is, not the planet.

Fitted with pedometers, they hope to clock up the 3,647 from Market Rasen to Mars and raise enough to buy the equipment for a community cinema in the town.

“Other towns and villages have their own community cinema and we thought this would be a good way of putting something back into the community,” said Healthy Minds co-ordinator Clive Culverhouse.

It will take about five million steps to get to Mars and the aim is to raise £5,000, the amount the British Film Institute estimates is needed to start up the cinema, which works out at 0.001p per step.

Once the money has been raised, the plan is to have a community cinema group to take the project forward with the aim of showing a new film every month.

Prices will be kept low to encourage maximum attendance.

The expected venue would be the Festival Hall, but the portable equipment could be available for use anywhere.

The project is being sponsored by Perkins, George Mawer & Co.

“We will be looking towards further sponsorship and other fundraising events,” added Wendy Melbourne of Healthy Minds.

Anyone interested in supporting the project or taking part can call CLIP on 01673 843489.