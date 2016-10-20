Flood scheme work is completed at Barnetby

Work is now complete on a £570,000 flood alleviation project in Barnetby.

North Lincolnshire Council invested £428,000 and the Government and Environment Agency gave £142,000 for the work to take place.

The funding was used to provide surface water and ground water drainage improvement works on Woodland View and Chestnut Grove.

Surface and groundwater flooding was a problem in this area of Barnetby during the 2007 and 2010 floods.

The work that has been carried out will prevent this from becoming a problem again.

North Lincolnshire Council deputy leader Coun Rob Waltham said the works will make a ‘big difference’.

He said: “The works that have been carried out will make a big difference and prevent further problems in the future.

“Thank you to residents for their support and patience whilst work was taking place.”