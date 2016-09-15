Festival is ‘wonderful opportunity’ for Market Rasen

Next month’s Wolds Arts Festival will be a ‘wonderful opportunity’ for Market Rasen, says the town mayor.

Market Rasen mayor John Matthews says he is ‘excited’ about the free festival coming to the town on Saturday, October 1.

The event - which will also visit Caistor, on October 2 - will see the streets burst into life with live music, theatre and comedy, with some of the most talented performers from around the country.

Coun Matthews said: “As soon as we learned of this wonderful opportunity we have been working very closely with West Lindsey and representatives from Magna Vitae [entertainment trust] to facilitate the best way to maximise the impact of this tremendous event for the benefit of the town.

“As mayor, I am very excited that we have been chosen as one of the host venues and we will do everything possible to support the festival.”

And WLDC ward member for Market Rasen, Coun Hugo Marfleet, has urged people to come along and support the event.

He said: “Market Rasen will provide a beautiful back drop for this exciting event.

“It’s not every day that there is a free festival taking place on your doorstep and I would encourage everyone to come down and enjoy it.

“And for anyone new to Market Rasen, this will be the perfect excuse to come and explore this interesting market town.”

All of the action will take place in the town’s market square and surrounding streets.

The event will include many family friendly performances from local and national artists, and starts at 5pm.

In a nod to one of the prides of Lincolnshire, Squadron Leader Regie Bigbarns-Mcsweeny will command the Red Marrows Comedy Unicycle Display Team as they ride in formations around the event.

The grand finale will be ‘Spontaneous Combustion’ – a spectacular pyrotechnics and fire show masterminded by Event FX.

Fresh from their work at the Rio Olympics, this show will see the live creation of an animated large scale fire and light structure as dusk falls.

The festival is a partnership between the council and Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture. Magna Vitae is experienced in delivering family outdoor entertainment, including East Lindsey’s SO Festival.