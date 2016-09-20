‘Expect delays’ in Wragby

Drivers are being warned to expect delays when essential maintenance works take place in Wragby next week.

Vital works to investigate surface water drainage systems will take place on the A158/B1202 junction in the centre of Wragby on Tuesday, September 27.

The maintenance work is due to be carried out between 9.30am and 3pm.

Temporary lights will be in place at the A158/B1202 crossroads.

Lincolnshire County Council says additional resources have been allocated to this job to minimise delays and complete the work as quickly as possible.

But the council is warning drivers that some delays may be expected.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesman said: “Please allow extra time for your journey, or use an alternative route if possible.”