Eleven people injured following three vehicle collision

A collision at Caistor saw 11 people sustain ‘minor injuries’ yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a three vehicle collision on the B1225 junction with the A46 at 4.18pm.

A spokesman said it involved at least one car and a mini van.

The road was closed in both directions at the junction with the B1225 High Street while police were on scene.

