Double award celebration at Howsham

Howsham is once again celebrating success in the Northern Lincolnshire Best Village Awards, having won this year’s Small Village group category against very stiff competition.

It is probably the smallest village in the competition, but what is lacks in size, it makes up for in community spirit.

Howsham scored a very commendable 148/150 points and was in a group of 14 villages from across North and North East Lincolnshire.

And the village also won a second award in this year’s competition - the Best Kept Playground.

Just nine years ago what is now Howsham Park was just a very lumpy, stony, uneven field.

The villagers were given a 30 year lease on the land and the work to turn it into a park for the community began.

It was completed by 2012 and the Market Rasen Mail was there to report at the official opening.

However, since then more has been made of the park and the adjacent village hall patio to create a container garden full of pots, often made from recycled items such as tyres and old wellies, brightening up and improving the park even more.

“The whole village is proud of both awards, which show what can be done when a community pulls together,” said CPRE Howsham Co-ordinator Debbie Clark.

“We are particularly proud that Howsham Park has been awarded Best Kept playground for Northern Lincolnshire.”