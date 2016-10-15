Dogs missing from farm

Two dogs have gone missing overnight (Friday 14 into Saturday 15) from Hall Farm in North Owersby.

The dogs are a chocolate brown Labrador called Oz and a white/tan Jack Russell.

if you have any information or have seen the dogs contact Ian on 07801679362 or 01673 828064.

