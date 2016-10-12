Criminal damage outside property in Market Rasen

A security light was ripped off the wall outside a property in Market Rasen on Sunday night.

Police are treating the attack in Waterloo Street at about 7.30pm as criminal damage.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 399 of October 9.

