Crash involving two cars and a caravan shuts A157 near Louth

A crash involving two cars and a caravan has shut the A157 at Bluestone Heath Road between Welton le Wold and Gayton le Wold this afternoon.

The collision took place at around 3.15pm and has shut the road in both directions causing delays to motorists between Wragby and Louth.

Police are at the scene but drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

