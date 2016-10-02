Court registers

From Lincolnshire’s magistrates courts

Peter Brooks, 51, of Queen Street, Market Rasen, has been sentenced for an offence under the Road Traffic Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on September 8.

The court was told how Brooks drove a Renault Scenic vehicle when he was more than two times over the legal alcohol limit.

A test showed Brooks had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the court heard.

The incident happened in Nettleham Road, Lincoln, on August 9.

Brooks pleaded guilty to the offence, the court was told.

He has been banned from driving for 20 months and fined £110.

He has been ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £30 victim surcharge, the court heard.

Lee Murphy

Lee Murphy, 38, of Beumont Fee, Lincoln - previously of King Street, Market Rasen - has been sentenced for one offence under the Criminal Damage Act and one offence under the Theft Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on September 8.

The court was told how Murphy caused unlawful criminal damage to a set of wooden gates, to the value of £200.

The incident happened in Lincoln on August 7, the court heard.

For this offence, Murphy was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, the court heard.

The court was told how Murphy also pleaded guilty to stealing electrical items from a black Ford Fiesta.

This incident also happened in Lincoln on August 7, the court heard.

For this offence, Murphy was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a total of £40 compensation.

Dewi Crimp

Dewi Crimp, 19, of Buchanan Road, Hemswell Cliff, has been charged with an offence under the Sexual Offences Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on September 12.

The court was told how Crimp has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage male in Gainsborough on April 7.

Crimp has not yet entered his plea, the court heard.

Magistrates have sent the case to Lincoln Crown Court where Crimp is due to appear on October 10.

He has been given conditional bail until this date, the court heard.

The case has been adjourned.

Shaun Sedman

Shaun Sedman, 42, of Upper Sheffield Road, Barnsley - previously of Cliff Road, Welton - has been charged with one offence under the Criminal Justice Act and one offence under the Criminal Damage Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on September 12.

The court was told how Sedman has been accused of assaulting a woman by beating her in Welton on May 23.

He has not yet entered a plea for this charge, the court heard.

Sedman is also accused of causing criminal damage to a pair of spectacles, to the value of £70, the court was told.

It is alleged this happened in Welton on May 23, the court heard.

The court was told how Sedman has not yet entered his plea for this criminal damage charge.

The case has now been adjourned until October 24.

Sedman has been given unconditional bail until this date, when he is due to appear in the dock at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Harry Storr

Harry Storr, 22, of School Lane, North Kelsey, has been sentenced for an offence under the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act, Scunthorpe Magistrates’ Court heard on September 14.

The court was told how Storr fished or took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence, by means of a rod and line.

The incident happened in Hibaldstow on May 8, the court heard.

The court was told how Storr pleaded guilty to the charge.

He has been fined £116, the court heard.

Storr has been ordered to pay £127 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Charlene Marriott

Charlene Marriott, 31, of Cuxwold, Market Rasen, has had two charges against her dismissed by the court, Grimsby Magistrates’ Court heard on September 15.

The court was told how Ms Marriott had been accused of two counts of assault by beating in Grimsby on December 10 last year.

Ms Marriott pleaded not guilty to both counts, the court heard.

And magistrates in Grimsby found her to be not guilty of either count, following a trial.

Both charges have now been dismissed, the court was told.

Michael Chambers

Michael Chambers, 38, of Swinhope Road, Brookenby, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 20, charged with posting a menacing Facebook message.

Mr Chambers was arrested on September 20 and charged with the offence of sending by a public communications network, a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.