Court registers

Latest news from Lincolnshire Magistrates Courts

Stuart Anderson, 54, of Thirsk Close, Market Rasen, has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up for a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Mr Anderson had been due to appear in the dock on August 25, but he did not show up.

He is accused of assaulting a woman by beating her in Market Rasen between July 19 and 22, the court heard.

And he is accused of assaulting a woman by beating her in Market Rasen on July 24.

Mr Anderson has pleaded not guilty to both counts, the court was told.

A warrant was issued for his arrest without bail.

The case has been adjourned.

Elaine Kirk

Elaine Kirk, 52, of Bridge Street, Brigg, has been sentenced for a string of offences,Scunthorpe Magistrates’ Court heard on September 1.

The court was told how Kirk pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a garden deckchair to the value of £30.

The incident happened in Scunthorpe on August 1, the court heard.

Kirk admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to make a woman believe that violence would be used against her, the court was told.

This offence, under the Public Order Act, also happened in Scunthorpe on August 1.

And in Scunthorpe on July 30, Kirk used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and thereby causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.

This offence was racially aggravated, the court was told.

Kirk also pleaded guilty to this charge.

The court heard how she has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement, which must be completed within 12 months.

Kirk has been fined £50 and ordered to pay £30 compensation.

She must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, the court was told.

Callum O’Keefe

Callum O’Keefe, 26, of Davy Crescent, Brigg, has been sentenced for an offence under the Road Traffic Act, Scunthorpe Magistrates’ Court heard on September 1.

The court was told how O’Keefe pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Polo vehicle when he was just over the legal alcohol limit.

A test showed he had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the court heard.

The court was told how O’Keefe has been banned from driving for 14 months and fined £265.

He has been ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £30 victim surcharge, the court heard.

Peter Tilley

Peter Tilley, 57, of Brigg Road, Caistor, has been sentenced for an offence under the Criminal Justice Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on September 6.

The court was told how Tilley pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.

The offence happened in Orby in East Lindsey on August 28.

Tilley has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and an unpaid work requirement.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, the court heard.

Tilley has also been given a restraining order and has been ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Fishgate Ltd

Fishgate Ltd, of Brookenby Business Park, has been accused of an offence under the Health and Safety Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on September 7.

The court was told how the company is accused of failing to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of an employee while working at height carrying out painting activities.

Fishgate Ltd has not yet entered a plea.

The case has been adjourned until October 12, at the request of the defence.

Christopher Adamson

Christopher Adamson, 36, of Eskdale Way, Grimsby - previously of Dale View Road, Brookenby - has appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court charged with a string of offences under the Sexual Offences Act.

Mr Adamson appeared in the dock on September 7, when he was accused of four sexual offences, the court heard.

The court was told how Mr Adamson is accused of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a teenage girl, in Grimsby, between August 1, 2013 and December 31, 2013.

He is accused of engaging in non penetrative sexual activity with a teenage girl, in Grimsby, between August 1, 2013 and December 31, 2013.

Mr Adamson is accused of cause / inciting a teenage girl to engage in sexual activity, in Grimsby, between August 1, 2013 and December 31, 2013.

And he is also accused of meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming, in Grimsby, between August 1, 2013 and December 31, 2013.

Mr Adamson has not entered a plea for any of the charges.

The case has been sent to Grimsby Crown Court, where Mr Adamson is due to appear on October 7.

He has been given unconditional bail until this date.