Court listing

Lincolnshire magistrates courts registers

Simon Turner, 27, of Fountain Street, Caistor, has been sentenced for an offence under the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on September 19.

The court was told how Turner pleaded guilty to fishing or taking fish in inland water otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line.

The incident happened at Caistor Fisheries on May 8, the court heard.

Turner has been fined £45 and ordered to pay £60 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, the court was told.

John Hills

John Hills, 47, of High Street, Binbrook, has been fined £5,000 after he admitted three charges under the Environmental Protection Act, Grimsby Magistrates’ Court heard on September 21.

The court was told how Hills allowed persons to remove controlled waste from houses and gardens owned by himself and failed to ensure such persons had the requisite waste carrier permits or that they disposed of the waste at a waste management facility.

This incident happened in Borough in North East Lincolnshire between October 6 and November 17, last year, the court heard.

For this offence Hills was fined £5,000 and ordered to pay £450 costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

The court was told how Hills also admitted when treating, keeping or disposing of waste he did not prevent controlled waste escaping from his control or that of any other person in that he allowed persons to remove controlled waste from houses and gardens owned by himself and failed to ensure such persons disposed of the waste at a waste management facility.

He was given no separate penalty for this offence.

And Hills admitted that on a transfer of waste he did not secure that there was transferred written description of the controlled waste in that he allowed persons to remove controlled waste from houses and gardens owned by himself and failed to secure a waste transfer note.

He was given no separate penalty for this offence.

Shane Goss

Shane Goss, 36, of King Street, Market Rasen, has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to two charges under the Criminal Justice Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on September 22.

The court was told how Goss admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Lincoln on August 13.

He also admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Lincoln on July 24.

Goss has been given a community order - he must take part in a building better relationships programme for 29 day and must take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He has been fined £100 and must pay £100 compensation and £100 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Samuel Fieldsend

Samuel Fieldsend, 28, of Lammas Leas Road, Market Rasen, has pleaded guilty to an offence under the Theft Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on September 26.

The court was told how Fieldsend admitted stealing jewellery, a chainsaw and a strimmer, of an unknown value, from a woman in Nettleton.

The incident happened between February 28 and May 1, the court heard.

Magistrates have committed the case to Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing.

The court was told how sentencing will take place on a date and time to be fixed.

Fieldsend has been given unconditional bail, the court heard.

The case has been adjourned.

Frederick Pawsey

Frederick Pawsey, 66, of Ryland Bridge, Welton, has been sentenced for an offence under the Criminal Damage Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on September 26.

The court was told how Pawsey pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to wooden fencing, to an unknown value, belonging to a woman in Lincoln.

The incident happened on June 19.

Pawsey has been given a six-month conditional discharge.

He has been ordered to pay £80 compensation, £40 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £20 victim surcharge.

Joe Burgess

Joe Burgess, of Newark Road, Lincoln - previously of Alexandria Road, Newtoft - has been charged with an offence under the Housing Act, LincolnMagistrates’ Court heard on September 28.

The court was told how Burgess was accused failing to comply with an improvement notice, served around March 1, to complete remedial action.

Burgess has not yet entered a plea.

The case case been adjourned until October 26.

Christopher Adamson

Christopher Adamson, 36, of Dale View Road, Brookenby, has been charged with assaulting a woman by beating her in Brookenby on September 9, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on October 3.

Adamson had not entered a plea.

The case has been adjourned until November 29, when Adamson is due back in the dock at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

He has been given conditional bail until this date, the court heard.